Lego Prime Day deals: Shop the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on top-rated Lego sets
Whether you're a Lego collector yourself or shopping for the kids in your life, many of us love these little building blocks. But Lego sets can get expensive. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found a bunch of top-rated Lego sets on sale for day two of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
If you want to get a great deal on Legos, you need to shop now -- Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PDT.
Top Prime Day deals on Lego sets:
Lego Icons flower bouquet decoration set, $48 (reduced from $60)
Lego Minecraft skeleton dungeon set, $28 (reduced from $35)
Lego City ATV and otter habitat playset, $8 (reduced from $10)
Whether you're looking for Star Wars Lego sets, Marvel Lego sets, Lego City sets, Technic Lego sets, bouquet Lego sets or Minecraft Lego sets, there's a deal available for you from Amazon Prime.
Shop all Amazon Lego deals by clicking the button below.
Lego sets on sale for Prime Day 2023
Your favorite Lego sets are on sale now thanks to Amazon Prime Day's offers on toys and games. Keep reading to see what your options are.
Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE fighter set
Build the iconic missile-shooting Imperial TIE fighter from Star Wars with this Lego set. It includes three mini-figures, an opening cockpit, spring-loaded shooters and clear instructions for easy building. Perfect for creative kids and Star Wars fans aged eight and up. Pair it with Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter for even more fun. May the force be with you.
Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE fighter set, $36 (down from $45)
Lego Minecraft skeleton dungeon set
Experience action-packed adventures with this Lego Minecraft set. Explore caves, battle with the skeletons and don't forget to activate the spawning function for even more excitement. With three different biomes, accessories and three skeleton figures, it offers endless creative play for Minecraft fans aged eight and up.
Lego Minecraft skeleton dungeon set, $28 (reduced from $35)
Lego Icons flower bouquet decoration set
Adults love Legos too. But the company's latest flower and bouquet collection is truly beautiful and is one of the best Lego sets for adults. Once you're done building the set, you can decorate your home with these gorgeous flowers. Featuring 15 stems with a variety of flowers and leaves such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses, this set allows you to build and customize realistic Lego flowers with all-new posable petals and adjustable stem lengths.
Lego Icons flower bouquet decoration set, $48 (reduced from $60)
Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide racing car set
This kit is designed for kids aged nine and up, offering an immersive experience in the world of racing. With its eye-catching yellow and black color theme and sticker details, the Bugatti Bolide looks fantastic on display. The set features innovative motorsport technology, allowing kids to build an iconic Lego Technic racing car model with authentic features such as a working W16 engine, steering, scissor doors and realistic movement.
Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide racing car set, $41 (reduced from $50)
Lego Marvel Spider-Man toy set
Spider-Man is our favorite web-slinging superhero and now kids ages eight and up can build their own version at home. You can move and pose the Lego Marvel Spider-Man action figure for exciting adventures thanks to his jointed legs, arms and head. It's also a fantastic bedroom decoration!
Lego Marvel Spider-Man toy set, $20 (reduced from $25)
You can get a Hulkbuster Lego action figure too, featuring Bruce Banner as the Hulkbuster during the Battle of Wakanda in "Avengers: Infinity War."
Lego Marvel Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda toy set, $40 (reduced from $50)
Lego City emergency vehicles toy set
Experience action-packed emergency response with the Lego City emergency vehicles HQ set. It features a two-story headquarters and vehicles such as a fire rescue helicopter, ambulance, police SUV with a built-in jail and a motorbike. You can customize the vehicles with extra elements. Includes five mini-figures and various accessories. It's ideal for kids ages six and up.
Lego City emergency vehicles toy set, $65 (reduced from $70)
Or, if you want a budget-friendly option, you can get a Lego City ATV and adorable otter habitat set too.
Lego City ATV and otter habitat playset, $8 (reduced from $10)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products and more at Black Friday-like prices. There are even Prime Day deals on gift cards.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
