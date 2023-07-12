Still going: Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 toy deals on 'Paw Patrol' plushies, Barbie dolls, 'TMNT' sets & more
Today marks the final chance to enjoy major toy deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023. While we're excited about Amazon's current offers on home goods, tech, streaming and more, there are even more Prime Day savings available on toys and games.
So if you have a child's birthday coming up, want to treat your kids to a few goodies for the summer or -- dare we say it -- get a super-early start on your holiday shopping, you can stock up now.
Top deals on toys for Amazon Prime Day:
Little Tikes Dino dune buggy 12V electric powered ride-on, $179 (reduced from $350)
Blue's Clues & You! sing-along guitar and microphone play set, $13 (reduced from $28)
Barbie Totally Hair doll with 15 styling accessories, $12 (reduced from $23)
Best toy deals for Prime Day 2023
Looking for toys, games, children's decor, stuffed animals and other Amazon Prime Day toy deals? With toys from beloved shows such as "SpongeBob SquarePants," "PAW Patrol," "Blue's Clues and You," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Baby Shark," you'll be sure to make a kid's day and save a few bucks with these Prime Day toy deals.
'Blue's Clues & You!' sing-along guitar and microphone play set
Save big on this pretend guitar and microphone playset that comes with lights and sounds to make any toddler or preschooler happy. It features songs that kids will love to sing along to, and comes with all the batteries you'll need for each of the two-piece playset.
'Blue's Clues & You!' sing-along guitar and microphone play set, $13 (reduced from $28)
Other great "Blue's Clues and You" toy deals you might like:
- 'Blue's Clues & You!' Mail Time with Mailbox toy, $13 (down from $20)
- 'Blue's Clues & You!' bath bucket 7-piece set, $7 (down from $17)
Gund 'Paw Patrol' Officer Chase 6" plush
Here's Officer Chase from "Paw Patrol" in his signature blue police officer uniform. Made of quality materials, the star of the courageous crew on Nickelodeon Jr.'s hit series is even more cuddly as an adorable stuffed animal -- especially when he's 50% off.
Gund 'Paw Patrol' Officer Chase 6" plush, $5 (reduced from $10)
Other great "Paw Patrol" toy deals you might like:
- Idea Nuova 'Paw Patrol' Chase large bean bag sofa chair, $40 (down from $42)
- Little Kids 838 'Paw Patrol' water rescue pack toy, $13 (down from $20)
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' classic turtle blimp
This blimp blows up to 30 inches long and holds all four TMNT action figures (not included) in multiple positions. Worried about it popping? Don't be -- it comes with a patch kit.
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' classic turtle blimp, $41 (reduced from $47)
Other great "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" toys you might like:
- 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' turtle lair with 1.65" die-cast collectible figures, $37 (down from $40)
- Super7 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Raphael V2 Ultimates! 7" scale action figure, $34 (down from $55)
Little Tikes Dino dune buggy 12V electric powered ride-on
This battery-powered vehicle toy by Little Tikes features a durable frame construction and durable tires for off-road adventures. With adjustable seats and seatbelts and built to look like a real dune buggy, it's a thrilling experience. Designed for ages 3-6, this two-seater has a working horn, multiple speed modes, forward and reverse and a brake system for beginner drivers.
Little Tikes Dino dune buggy 12V electric powered ride-on, $179 (reduced from $350)
Other great outdoor toy deals you should take advantage of during Prime Day 2023:
- Hiboy S2 Pro/S2 Max electric scooter, $450 (down from $670)
- Circle Society classic adjustable JoJo Siwa children's roller skates, $33 (down from $60)
- GlowCity glow-in-the-dark basketball, $28 (down from $50)
- Zuru Bunch O Balloons 350+ multi-colored rapid-filling self-sealing instant water balloons, $15 (down from $30)
- Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Kidnoculars binoculars, $10 (down from $15)
Play-Doh bulk ice cream theme bundle
Spark your child's creativity with this Play-Doh set. It includes nine classic colors and four Color Burst cans, providing endless arts and crafts fun for kids ages 3 and up. With ice cream-inspired colors that can be mixed and blended into new shades, along with six toy ice cream tools, this bundle is perfect for imaginative play. Plus, it comes in sustainable packaging that's easy to open.
Play-Doh bulk ice cream theme bundle, $7 (reduced from $11)
Other great toy deals you should take advantage of during Prime Day 2023:
- Crayola kids' mini wooden art easel and supplies, $40 (down from $58)
- NKOK SpongeBob hot rod boat slot car race set, $27 (down from $32)
- Barbie Totally Hair doll with 15 styling accessories, $12 (down from $23)
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Avengers Assemble series - Thor, $11 (down from $30)
- My Little Pony Critter Corner mini world toy, $9 (down from $17)
- Connect 4 strategy board game, $5 (down from $12)
Stream kid-friendly programming with Paramount+
You can let your kids stream safely with Paramount+ by creating kid-friendly individual profiles that won't let little ones access adult-oriented content. Watch everything from Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. as well as top Paramount movies such as "The Addams Family," "Sonic the Hedgehog," or "Clifford the Big Red Dog."
Amazon is offering deep discounts on streaming service memberships and individual streaming channels through Prime Video. That includes 50% off for two months of Paramount+ with Showtime, all thanks to the incredible streaming deals for Prime Day 2023. Take advantage of this offer now.
Paramount+ with Showtime, $6 a month for two months and then $12 a month
