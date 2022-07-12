Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best deals on Dyson vacuums

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has finally arrived, and if you're looking to score a deal on a new vacuum cleaner, now is the time to shop. Amazon is offering dramatic discounts on Dyson vacuums during Prime Day. Keep reading to see our top picks.

Top products in this article:

See all deals at Amazon now:

Best stick vacuum for pet owners: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum, $500 (reduced from $579) at Amazon

Best small-space Dyson deal: Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum, $300 (reduced from $450)

Thanks to rapidly evolving technology, the best vacuums of 2022 boast so many more features than those just five years ago -- longer battery life for cordless models, lighter models for maneuverability, more powerful suction. Dyson vacuums also have gotten smarter about tackling pet hair or cleaning hard floors, carpet or large houses.

How to pick the best Dyson vacuum for you

Dyson makes a number of different models, some of which specialize in specific cleaning tasks. We've rounded up the top-rated Dyson vacuums below, highlighting what they're best for, to help you choose the best Dyson vacuum for you.

But iff you're still stumped, don't worry. Dyson has a quick vacuum finder quiz that can also guide you to the perfect Dyson model. Take the quiz by tapping the button below.

Keep reading to shop the best Dyson vacuum deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Best upright Dyson vacuum for carpet and pets: Dyson Ball Animal 2



Dyson touts the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. Engineered for cleaning all types of floors including, carpets, wood, vinyl and tile, it serves as a great upright option for homes with pets. There's a tangle-free turbine tool designed specifically for hair and fur, and a counter-rotating brush that penetrates carpet fibers, capturing dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt... without that pesky brush bar that tends to get tangled with pet hairs. It comes with a few tools, including one for use on stairs.

This popular vacuum is currently on sale at Amazon for more than $50 off.

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $445 (reduced from $500)

Best stick Dyson vacuum for carpet and pets: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum: $500

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum has tons of positive reviews.

"I feel at the medium (powerful) setting the V10 outperforms my V7 in MAX, which says a lot about the performance of the new motor Dyson has built into the V10," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the Dyson cordless vacuum. "In addition to the improved performance and battery life, the V10 has a redesigned dust bin/cyclone rotating it 90 degrees. I am also pleased that Dyson has a removable HEPA filter that can be easily cleaned as well... If you are looking for the best cordless vacuum currently on the market, the Dyson V10 is the one to beat."

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum, $550 (reduced from $569) at Amazon

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum is currently on sale at Amazon, but right now you can save even bigger on the Dyson V10 Allergy, another great vacuum for pet owners, over at Walmart.

Dyson V10 cordless stick vacuum, $380 (reduced from $530) at Walmart

Best Dyson toy for kids: Casdon Dyson ball replica toy: $25



Helps make chores fun. Parents who want to teach children cleaning skills at a young age should consider this 4.3-star-rated Dyson replica vacuum toy on Amazon. It not only looks the part, but also actually works -- this toy suctions up small pieces of paper and deposits them into a removable tray. (Requires four C batteries.)

Casdon Dyson ball replica toy, $25 (reduced from $40)

More Dyson vacuum deals to consider

These Dyson vacuum models may not be on sale at Amazon right now, but they're all highly rated and definitely worth considering — and some of them are even on sale directly from Dyson, or from other third-party retailers like Walmart.

Best direct Dyson deal: Dyson V8 Absolute: $400

If you live in a small space, consider buying a lightweight and cord-free stick vacuum. Apartment dwellers and owners of smaller homes gravitate toward the V8 Absolute, making it one of the most popular Dyson models. Each battery charge offers up to 40 minutes of power for vacuuming the dust, animal hair and allergens in your home. It comes with a wall-mountable charging station and charger, in addition to multiple tools and two cleaning heads.

When you buy, Dyson will add in an automotive kit or a furniture-detail kit for free, a $75 value.

Dyson V8 Absolute (plus free cleaning kit), $400 (reduced from $500)

Dyson V8 Absolute, $450

Best Dyson deal for smaller homes: Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum: $300

Save $150 on Dyson's slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for hard floors. Designed to be ideal for multi-directional, hard floor cleaning, this vacuum features a slim, in-line design and and an omnidirectional soft roller cleaner head.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum, $300 (reduced from $450)

Best Dyson stick vacuum for large homes: Dyson Outsize Absolute+

Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum for cleaning larger homes, especially ones with pets and lots of carpet, the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ vacuum is a true workhorse. This all-in-one, splurge-worthy machine deep cleans using laser dust detection technology to illuminate hidden dirt and pet dander. It features a 25% wider cleaner head, 150% larger bin and twice the suction, versus other cordless vacs, plus 60 minutes of run time per battery, making cleaning larger homes that much easier. The luxe vacuum also includes a number of helpful accessories, like two separate chargers, an extra battery, and multiple tools, heads and brushes.

Dyson Outsize Absolute+ (plus free total cleaning kit), $970

