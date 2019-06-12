Spacewalk planned for Sunday

On Sunday, two astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station to continue upgrades to its solar panels. With the operational lifespan of the ISS set to expire in 2024, NASA is hoping some upgrades will keep it running longer. CBS News Space Analyst Bill Harwood talks with CBSN Anchor Lana Zak about how the power upgrades factor into that plan and China's growing presence in space.