The top-rated and best vacuums in 2022

From robot to handheld to upright, vacuums come in several shapes and sizes. Which is right for you? Getty Images

Picking a new vacuum in time for spring cleaning can be overwhelming. They come in so many shapes and sizes. These days there are robot vacuums, handheld vacuums, upright vacuums, stick vacuums, cordless vacuums and more. Fortunately, we found some top-rated vacuums that would make an excellent addition to your soon-to-be-clean home.

Top products in this article:

Trying to figure out which is right for you? Learn more about the different types of vacuums below. These best vacuums of 2022 from Dyson, iRobot, Shark and more work within a variety of budgets.

Dyson Outsize Absolute+ vacuum

Dyson

If you're going to buy a Dyson vacuum, why not go for the one with the most groundbreaking technology? This splurge-worthy vacuum has a laser that allows you to see microscopic dust to vacuum up. It claims to have twice the suction of any other cordless vacuum; comes with a wall-mounted dock; and has many more features worth checking out.

Dyson Outsize Absolute+ vacuum, $900

iRobot Roomba s9+

Amazon

Our top robot vacuum pick -- again, if you can afford the splurge -- is the iRobot Roomba s9+. It empties itself for up to 60 days and has a special brush that cleans corners and edges thoroughly. This vacuum learns the layout of your home and detects objects in its path.

iRobot Roomba s9+, $999

Kenmore Elite 31150 pet-friendly bagged upright beltless vacuum

Amazon

For a more affordable option, check out this upright vacuum from Kenmore. It delivers you a solid clean and -- unlike many models -- works on carpets and bare floors. This 4.3-star-rated bagged vacuum comes with three attachments.

Kenmore Floor Care Elite upright bagged vacuum, $303

Shark WV201 Wandvac handheld vacuum

Amazon

Invest in a handheld vacuum for those hard-to-reach places like your car. This 4.6-star-rated option by Shark weighs just 1.4 pounds and comes with a charging dock. It also comes with tools for picking up pet hair and cleaning tight spaces.

Shark WV201 Wandvac handheld vacuum, $130

Tineco Pure One S11 smart cordless vacuum

Walmart

This 4.3-star-rated cordless vacuum automatically adjusts its suction power based on the dirt that it senses. Plus, it converts into a handheld vacuum. It comes with a wall-mounted charging dock and connects to an app for real-time performance monitoring, cleaning reports, maintenance reminders and more.

Tineco Pure One S11 smart cordless vacuum, $350

Shark NV352 Navigator lift away upright vacuum

Amazon

The price is right on this 4.6-star-rated upright corded vacuum. It can convert into a handheld vacuum and comes with an upholstery tool and two lengths of crevice tools. This vacuum is lightweight, at only 14 pounds.

Shark NV352 Navigator lift away upright vacuum, $193 (reduced from $200)

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum: $179 (WALMART+ EXCLUSIVE)

iRobot via Walmart

Walmart has a great deal on this 4.2-star-rated Roomba, one of the best robot vacuums you can buy under $200. But there is a catch: You need to be a Walmart+ member to snag it.

You can use your smartphone or home assistant to control the iRobot Roomba 670. The robot vacuum features dual multi-surface brushes, a patented dirt-detect sensor and a run time of up to 90 minutes.

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum, $179 (regularly $275)

