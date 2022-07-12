CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Can't start your day without coffee? Amazon has the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 coffee maker deals. Whether you're looking to upgrade your old coffee maker or want to start making your daily cup of joe at home, you can shop discounted coffee and espresso-makers from Keurig, Breville and Nespresso and more during Amazon's biggest summer sale.

Your coffee machine is the heart of your kitchen. It should do more more than just make coffee. A coffee maker should make your morning easier, too.

We've found coffee makers with brew timers that will get your coffee pot going the second your alarm rings. We've found espresso makers that come with their own milk frothers, too.

The best coffee maker deals at Amazon right now

Instant Pot dual pod plus: $140



Instant Pot via Amazon

Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso-maker, the Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus. This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

The Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus is $90 off at Amazon right now for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $140 (regularly $230)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $151

Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brew time to make you the perfect cup of coffee or espresso. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $151 (reduced from $159)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $37



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen or never had much space to begin with, adding a new appliance can be difficult. Not so with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It's available in a handful of designer colors, too, including green, gray, red, oasis and black.

(Tip: This Keurig's small size makes an especially great choice for college dorm rooms.)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $37 at checkout (reduced from $100)

De'Longhi espresso machine: $145

Best Buy

If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote a verified Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $145 (reduced from $208)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $140



Walmart

Make a cup of coffee for yourself, or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you do both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee. Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $140 (reduced from $190)

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine: $579



Cafe

This powerhouse espresso machine from Café offers 15 grind settings, from coarse to fine. It features a built-in, 180-degree rotatable steam wand. An added perk? With its sophisticated and sleek looks, it looks gorgeous sitting in your kitchen. It's available in white, matte black and stainless steel, all with copper accents.

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine, $579 (regularly $679)

Ninja Dualbrew pod and carafe coffee maker: $120

Amazon

A 4.7-star-rated alternative to the Keurig K-Duo, the Ninja Dualbrew makes coffee from both grounds and K-Cups. But that's just the beginning: You can control the brew strength of your coffee, and even program it to make a pot of coffee at the same time every morning. There's a setting for iced coffee, an attached milk frother and a hot-water dispenser (for making tea), too.

Ninja Dualbrew pod and carafe coffee maker, $120 (regularly $200)

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: $219



Amazon

Make espresso with a single touch. This slim Nespresso machine is perfect for smaller space. It features a high-pressure pump, and perfect heat control. This purchase includes a welcome set of 16 Nespresso capsules.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $219

