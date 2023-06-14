Amazon has a huge sale on Instant Pots and more Instant brand kitchen appliances

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Instant Brands, the company behind the cult favorite Instant Pot, has made headlines this week with its latest financial news. Love your Instant Pot? Instant Brands actually sells many other reviewer-loved appliances that help make cooking easier too. The experts at CBS Essentials found a bunch of Instant products on sale now, even ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Find Instant Pots, air fryers, rice cookers, dutch ovens, coffee makers and more at up to 33% off.

Click the button below to shop the full sale. Or, check out our favorite Instant deals ahead.

Instant Vortex Plus (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

Unlike many air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has an easy-view window. Instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping, watch through the window and see your food develop that delicious crunch without letting all the heat out of your device.

The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food. It's 33% off right now at Amazon.

Instant Vortex Plus, $119 (reduced from $160)

Instant electric dutch oven (6 quart)



Amazon

Did you know that Instant Brands makes an electric dutch oven? In typical Instant fashion, it has multiple functionalities: It can braise, slow cook, sear or sauté, warm and act as a cooking pan. This enameled cast iron dutch oven offers you exact temperature and time control. It's both oven- and stovetop-safe.

Instant electric dutch oven (6-quart), $111 (reduced from $117)

Instant 20-cup rice cooker

Instant via Amazon

This Instant rice cooker features eight smart cooking presets. The 4.6-star-rated kitchen device can keep rice and other grains warm for up to 10 hours. According to Instant, this rice cooker includes CarbReducing technology and might reduce carbs and sugars in rice up to 40%.

"The starch does indeed separated and drain down," wrote an Amazon customer who praised the CarbReducing tech. "It has a pure clean taste to it unlike anything I've tasted before which was always slightly sweet with all the starch residues. This rice has consistently come out even visually clean with not a spec of the white starch film residue of a traditional rice cooker. It's not even on the lid!"

Instant 20-cup rice cooker, $90 (regularly $100)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp works as all of these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous-vide cooker and food warmer.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp comes with a multi-level air-fryer basket.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $180 (reduced from $199)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart)

Amazon

This 10-in-1 device can pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté, make rice, sterilize, make yogurt, warm food, bake cakes and steam.

It's also the only Instant Pot pressure cooker that features a premium cookware-grade inner pot.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $150 (reduced from $170)

Instant Dual Pod Plus coffee maker

Instant Pot via Amazon

CBS Essentials readers have bought more of this coffee maker than any other coffee and espresso maker on our site. This versatile kitchen gadget is a must-have for any coffee drinker. It's compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and any ground coffee you like, when used with the included reusable pod. Brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

The Instant Dual Pod Plus has many positive reviews on Amazon, including this one:

"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," wrote a verified Amazon buyer. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way)."

Instant Dual Pod Plus, $175 (regularly $230)

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker

Instant Pot via Amazon

This Amazon customer-loved Instant Pot coffee maker boasts great reviews. "It has a very simple and straight forward design, it's easy to clean, and the cord isn't annoyingly short," wrote an Amazon user. "It has a slim profile so it doesn't take up a lot of space on the kitchen counter. The water reservoir is an ample size and is on the back of the unit, not on the side. (Which is one reason that I chose this coffee maker.) This coffee maker makes a great cup of coffee in a minuscule amount of time! Truly! It's super quick!"

This 4.2-star-rated coffee maker can make K-cup pods and your own grounds in the included reusable pod with handle. Choose from multiple brew sizes with 8, 10 or 12-ounce cups. The 40-ounce reservoir reduces refills, while the removable drip tray accommodates tall travel mugs up to seven inches.

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker, $100 (regularly $120)

More of the best small kitchen appliance deals at Amazon

You don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023 to find kitchen appliances on sale. You can upgrade your kitchen today without blowing your budget. Shop deals on Keurig coffee makers, toaster ovens and more.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $70



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall and 11.3-inches deep.

It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (reduced from $100)

Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart): $150

Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. This updated and compact version of the original Philips air fryer can grill, roast, bake, reheat and air fry. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).

Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart), $150 (reduced from $180)

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $120

Amazon

One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer offers a five-quart pot that holds up to a four-pound chicken or two pounds of french fries.

The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake, roast, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $120 (reduced from $140)

Wirsh espresso machine: $120



Amazon

If you're trying to save some money by making your lattes at home, you won't want to miss this deal on the Wirsh espresso machine.

This 15-bar espresso maker helps you brew like a barista at home, with the ability to make a single or double shot, easy temperature control and a milk frothing wand.

Wirsh espresso machine, $120 after coupon (reduced from $200)

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $160

Ninja via Amazon

This kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

It's currently 20% off at Amazon.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $160 (reduced from $200)

Aucma stand mixer: $120



Aucuma via Amazon

We found a stand mixer for under $150. This wallet-friendly stand mixer can hold 6.5 quarts. It features six speeds and a pulse function. The Aucma stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories: whisk, dough hook, mixing beater.

This kitchen gadget is available in 10 colors.

"Move over KitchenAid!" commented an Amazon customer who purchased the Aucma device. "This mixer is awesome! I have made everything from whipped cream to bread dough and it works superbly! Motor is powerful and doesn't lag at all, even with the stiffest dough that I throw at it. I even have a recipe where I knead a dough on medium-high speed for 15 mins, and it does not lag nor does it overheat."

Aucma stand mixer, $120 after coupon (reduced from $157)

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer: $150

An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $150 (reduced from $160)

Proctor Silex 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots: $22

Amazon

Bagel lovers, rejoice! This Proctor Silex toaster was made with extra-wide slots to effortlessly toast bagels and thicker breads. Choose from seven settings to toast your bread to your preferred level.

Proctor Silex 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots, $22 (reduced from $27)

SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker bundle: $128

Amazon

The SodaStream E-Terra turns standard water into sparkling water in seconds with just one touch. SodaStream machines eliminate the need for plastic bottles or cans by allowing users to create fresh sparkling water from the comfort of their home. Making your own soda at home is a great way to make healthier summer beverages and can also be a fun activity to do with kids.

This bundle includes the SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker, a carbonating bottle, a CO2 cylinder and a Pepsi zero sugar mix to get you started.

SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker bundle, $128 (reduced from $160)

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine: $449

Amazon

This fully-automatic Philips espresso machine features an intuitive touch display and LatteGo automatic milk frother to help you craft the perfect latte at home.

Score this premium espresso maker for 31% off now on Amazon.

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine, $449 (reduced from $649)

