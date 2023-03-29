CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's time for a new kitchen centerpiece. We've found the best stand mixers for 2023. These gorgeous machines can make whipped cream, cookie dough, pizza dough, bread dough and more with mixing attachments.

The CBS Essentials team consulted baking experts and tons of customer reviews to find the best stand mixers in 2023. We've found a kitchen appliance for every person and every budget. No matter if you plan on using your stand mixer to knead dough, make large batches of cookies or whisk egg whites, we've found the stand mixer for you. And yes, we love KitchenAid, but we've found plenty of kitchen appliance brands that make this coveted kitchen gadget too. Put your tired hand mixer away. It's time for an upgrade.

What you should know before you buy a stand mixer

Cooking technology expert Chef Andrew Forlines told CBS Essentials that readers should consider bowl size when buying a stand mixer, noting that the size you get should depend on what you're planning on making. Are you cranking out cupcakes, or do you make loaves of bread? "4.5-quart capacity up to 8 quarts is the standard range," said Forlines.

Forlines said readers should also consider motor power, if they wanted a lifted bowl or a titled-head stand mixer and whatever attachments are available for the stand mixer they're considering. If you're someone who hates cleaning up, it might matter to you whether or not stand mixer parts can go in the dishwasher.

No matter if you plan to splurge on a gorgeous kitchen centerpiece or are looking for a wallet-friendly stand mixer that gets the job done, CBS Essentials has found top-rated and expert-recommended stand mixers for you. These stand mixers are all rated four stars or higher and feature tons of positive reviews.

Best stand mixers for baking newbies

Buying your first stand mixer? Start here. These chef-recommended and customer-loved stand mixers are great for stand mixer beginners.

KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer

KitchenAid

Forlines recommends this KitchenAid model for beginners. "Smaller sizer and tilt head make this an approachable starting point," he told CBS Essentials. "The tilting head makes adding ingredients into the bowl and changing attachments easier."

This device comes with a flat beater, a dough hook and a 6-wire whip. It is compatible with most KitchenAid stand mixer attachments.

KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer, $400

KitchenAid Artisan Series stand mixer

KitchenAid

The KitchenAid Artisan line is significantly less expensive than other KitchenAid stand mixer models. This stand mixer features 10 speeds. It comes with a five-quart, dishwasher-safe stainless-steel bowl, a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip and a pouring shield.

KitchenAid Artisan Series stand mixer, $400 (regularly $450)

Beautiful lightweight and powerful tilt-head stand mixer

Beautiful via Walmart

How beautiful is this stand mixer from Drew Barrymore's home line? The 5.3-quart bowl can mix up to nine dozen cookies with its powerful 300-watt mixing system. It features 12 speeds and comes with a coated metal flat beater, a dough hook, a stainless-steel wire balloon whisk and a splash shield.

Another beautiful thing about this 4.4-star-rated stand mixer? The price.

Choose from seven colors.

Beautiful lightweight and powerful tilt-head stand mixer, $99 (regularly $129)

Aucma stand mixer

Aucuma via Amazon

This wallet-friendly stand mixer can hold 6.5 quarts. It features six speeds and a pulse function. The Aucma stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories: whisk, dough hook, mixing beater.

This kitchen gadget is available in 10 colors.

"Move over KitchenAid!" commented an Amazon customer who purchased the Aucma device. "This mixer is awesome! I have made everything from whipped cream to bread dough and it works superbly! Motor is powerful and doesn't lag at all, even with the stiffest dough that I throw at it. I even have a recipe where I knead a dough on medium-high speed for 15 mins, and it does not lag nor does it overheat."

Aucma stand mixer, $124 after coupon (reduced from $157)

Best stand mixers for bread dough

Make bread, pizza dough and more in these top-rated stand mixers. These stand mixers are equipped with big bowls and powerful motors to make mixing dough a breeze.

KitchenAid Pro Line stand mixer

KitchenAid

"This is the model you count on for jobs big and small," said CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein. "I am a bread baker. I like the occasional adventure with sourdough, pizza dough -- projects that sometimes need a bit more muscle. For that, I like the motor on this one much better."

This KitchenAid Pro Line stand mixer comes with a seven-quart, stainless-steel bowl, a coated flat beater, a coated metal PowerKnead dough hook, a stainless-steel 11-wire whip and a pouring shield. It was designed with a lever to raise and secure the mixing bowl into position. The bowl attaches at three lock points for maximum stability.

KitchenAid Pro Line stand mixer, $500 (regularly $680)

Ankarsrum original stand mixer



Ankarsrum via King Arthur

This Swedish-designed stand mixer was designed for bakers who plan to mix heavier doughs and yeasted breads. However, you can use separate attachments to make cookie doughs, cake batters and more.

This stand mixer includes a massive 7.4-quart stainless-steel bowl, a 3.7-quart double whisk bowl assembly with bowl, whisks, head gear, and shaft, a dough hook, a roller, a scraper, a spatula, a dust cover and accessory bowl, cookie beaters and a manual.

Choose from four colors.

"I am so glad I made this purchase. I love making bread. This machine mixes bread dough with ease--quiet, and machine does not jump or move. I use the scraper and roller, and do not think I will ever use the dough hook. Worth every penny," wrote a reviewer on the Ankarsrum site.

Ankarsrum original stand mixer, $750

Best stand mixers for baking pros

Upgrade your old stand mixer to one of these top-rated stand mixers for baking pros. These impressive stand mixers have a four star rating or higher and tons of positive reviews from people who bake.

Wolf Gourmet high performance stand mixer

"After my beloved KitchenAid six-quart died, I debated on whether to replace it with another. I saw this mixer on WS and thought, WOW! Price is high. But I wanted the seven-quart capacity and I wanted a quality, gourmet mixer. I also purchased the meat grinder for the mixer too. I have made pumpkin bread, yeast breads, and just made chocolate mousse for Easter and I was amazed while whipping the COLD egg whites! You don't whip cold egg whites if you want a high volume meringue, right? Well in about four minutes, the cold egg whites almost went up over the sides of the bowl! A beautiful, satiny meringue! The best of my life! I wholeheartedly recommend this mixer!" wrote one enthusiastic reviewer on the Williams-Sonoma site.

This Wolf Gourmet stand mixer includes a seven-quart stainless-steel bowl, a flat beater, whisk, dough hook and splash shield. It features a speed dial with pulse function.

Wolf Gourmet high performance stand mixer, $1,000

GE Appliances tilt-head stand mixer

GE via Wayfair

This 4.7-star-rated stand mixer has rave reviews from Wayfair customers.

"I'm enjoying the new GE mixer," wrote a Wayfair customer. "Handles small/easy dough batches like pizza and cake well. Yes, one must spatula bowl (cake) but that's to be expected with any mixer, and this is one good swipe and done. Heavier items like peanut butter, whole wheat cookie dough, whole grain single loaf dough, and two sourdough loaves went really well at low speed, with great ease and without any struggle. Bowl shape good for smaller batches as well as larger, and I appreciate ease of remove/install bowl.

GE Appliances tilt-head stand mixer, $199 (regularly $299)

Cuisinart Precision Pro Digital stand mixer

Cuisinart via Walmart

This stand mixer features a powerful 500-watt motor and comes with a 5.5-quart bowl. It's outfitted with a digital LED dial that you can use to select from 12 speed options, including three pre-programmed food prep settings and seven recipe tasks. It includes a chef's whisk, flat mixing paddle, dough hook and splash guard.

This Cuisinart stand mixer is available for sale from other retailers, but you'll find the best deal at Walmart.

Cuisinart Precision Pro Digital stand mixer, $230 (regularly $555)

