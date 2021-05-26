Wednesday's Child: 14-Year-Old Andrea
Andrea is an energetic girl who describes herself as outgoing and artistic.
Jessica is a sweet and respectful young girl who likes unicorns, the color pink, and anything Barbie.
Jaydon is engaging and humorous with a big heart.
Layla loves animals and likes to spend her free time with her siblings or volunteering at her local animal shelter.
Fa-lize is a funny and caring girl who is always willing to try out a new hobby and has a wide variety of interests.
Corey is a happy, loveable, and insightful teen.
Khary is a fun-loving, smart, and curious teen.
Yomylianiz, who goes by Yomi, is an energetic girl who is looking for a family to adopt her and welcome her into their home
Maxxon enjoys riding his bike, watching television, and listening to classic rock.
Jewel loves to read, do puzzles, and play computer games. She also likes to stay active and be outside.
Jose loves all trucks and is quick to point out when you call one by the wrong name!
Justin is a cheerful boy who always has a bright smile on his face.
Nyla can be cute and sassy! Her favorite color is blue and she likes cats and dogs.
Talaysia loves to dance, sing, and be silly.
Dimas and Yasmine are siblings who are looking for their forever home together.
Maleki is very passionate about certain subjects, particularly all things related to Marvel and DC comics.
Isabella is a sweet, caring and bubbly teenage girl who loves animals.
Alexander enjoys Legos, electronics and is very tech savvy.
Jay'Vaughn is an easy-going and humorous boy who loves to play basket-ball and ride his bike.
Aiyanna is a caring girl who has a great sense of humor and is very funny, creative, and inquisitive.
Ruth sees herself as caring and kind, and the adults in her life agree.
Zuleika, whose nickname is Zu, is an active and inquisitive child.
Kyleigh enjoys reading, watching movies, and being outdoors.
Zaya possesses a caring heart and has a strong desire to help others.
Bailey has many interests and hobbies such as playing outside, swimming, cooking, and baking. She also enjoys playing imaginative games.
Seems a bit early in the season to be talking about "dangerous heat", but that is exactly the headline for this weekend.
Police arrested a 38-year-old Newton man Wednesday afternoon for allegedly exposing himself to a teenager.
Three teens have been charged in a brutal attack in Dedham Square.
Massachusetts health officials announced Wednesday that they have confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and these organizations are available to help.
All four people killed in an early morning fire on Saturday in Worcester have now been identified.
The McDonald's had to close temporarily, but the only damage appeared to be to an overhead awning.
WaterFire has been a Providence tradition for over 25 years.
The Celtics are confident that they can bounce back in Game 2 against the Heat. They need their stars to be stars.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 9.13%.
Dr. Mallika Marshall talks to Massachusetts General Hospital child psychologist Dr. Ellen Braaten about questions you can ask your child if you're concerned about them and their behavior.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday in Brighton.
WBZ TV's Levan Reid reports.
Worcester officials have asked residents to wear masks indoors as the seven-day daily average case count climbs. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Crews in Chelsea have begun removing a pile of debris that is contaminated with asbestos on Friday.
Zelle is now a favorite for thieves because once the money is transferred out, it's nearly impossible to get back.
Hazardous construction material was dumped in Chelsea last July and had been sitting next to a public housing development.
Chelsea residents became concerned after learning the state Department of Transportation dumped a pile of construction material with asbestos in it outside their window.
The Department of Transportation dumped the contaminated material near a housing complex without telling anyone.
While the hearing did reveal some detail, a lot still remains a mystery.
Airline dissatisfaction is taking off, and lawmakers have noticed.
With gas prices rising, deviation from the party line is a growth stock these days.
Jon says abortion rights, like so many other issues, has "become grotesquely politicized, just like another once-accepted public health standard, the right of the state to require vaccinations."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Jon Keller this week to discuss a range of political topics.
Inflation did not hurt the casino business in Massachusetts.
Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost.
Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.
The yearly rate of U.S. inflation fell to 8.3% in April, compared to a historic 8.5% in March, marking the first decline since August. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Mike Armstrong, Senior Managing Partner at Armstrong Advisory Group, talked to WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben about the fluctuating stock market.
WaterFire has been a Providence tradition for over 25 years.
The Bubble Factory is a multimedia workshop and classroom.
As Massachusetts' largest curling club, Broomstones is hotbed for talent.
One of the newest additions to the Mystic waterfront is a building blending classic style with a modern twist.
Legal Sea Foods Chefs Matt King and Patrick Keefe offer up tips on how to pick and prepare the perfect piece of fish.
The Celtics are confident that they can bounce back in Game 2 against the Heat. They need their stars to be stars.
Bruins GM Don Sweeney doesn't currently have a contract for next season.
Marcus Smart is looking to return in Game 2 against Miami, but the Celtics aren't counting on Al Horford being cleared for the game.
According to the Patriots' coaching staff, the team still hasn't decided who will play the key role of offensive play-caller when the games do begin.
Ivan Fears was not present for any of the media sessions this week, indicating that his coaching career with the Patriots has indeed come to an end after 25 seasons.
The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854.
A fishing crew spotted a majestic sight in the waters off Massachusetts this week – an orca whale.
An elderly man in Vermont had a wild encounter with a bobcat when the animal broke into his home and attacked him.
Sunday night brought the first total eclipse to the northeast in over three years.
For the first time, astronomers have captured an image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.