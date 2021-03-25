It Happens Here: Milton's New England Base Camp A Hidden Gem In The Blue Hills
New England Base Camp, a hidden gem in the Blue Hills, is now open to the public.
New England Base Camp, a hidden gem in the Blue Hills, is now open to the public.
Black Feather Horse Rescue is a farm in Plymouth where neglected animals are getting a second chance.
An old factory on the South Shore has been reborn as a haven for artists.
Five Brockton residents want to be the catalyst for change and they plan to do that with the city's first craft brewery.
A factory in Somerville is making more than 100 kinds of pasta, with traditions dating back generations.
Sharon Curry first came to the Red Cross Boston Food Pantry in need of food for her kids. Now, she is the pantry's floor director.
A father-daughter startup in Roslindale is trying to make a difference by selling t-shirts to raise money for several causes.
Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge has a not-so-hidden treasure in Washington Tower.
Getting into the radio business is not easy and one Hyde Park woman decided if she couldn't get into a station, she would start one of her own.
Tucked in the woods of the Irish Cultural Centre in Canton is TreeTop Adventures, a high ropes obstacle course.
A former oyster farmer in Kingston is mixing fishing and fashion with the Oyster Bag.
The Fairbanks House on East Street in Dedham has stood largely unchanged since it was built in 1637.
The options are seemingly endless inside the retail shop at Hilliard's Chocolates.
Twelve employees run the 200-year-old machines in the nail room, producing about 1.2 million pounds of nails a year,
The kids at the Boston Nature Center in Mattapan learn about birds, trees, bees, weeds and just about everything having to do with nature.
A group of people in Hull are maintaining a very special part of Paragon Park for generations to come.
The Lexington non-profit Waypoint Adventure helps people with disabilities experience outdoor adventures like kayaking and hiking.
Justin Cherman and his wife started "Thank You Popcorn" in 2017, and after COVID put Justin out of work, it became his full-time job.
When school gets out, Westford becomes a real summer hot spot, and the real draw is the ice cream at Kimball Farm.
Down at the Charlestown Marina, you'll find a *floating* bed and breakfast. Two of them, in fact.
There's a store in Westboro that has hundreds of pieces of movie memorabilia that you can own.
A lot of people have been looking for outdoor adventures or maybe turning to animals for comfort during the pandemic. There's a place in Sherborn that offers both.
Lincoln is home to a mysterious collection of rocking horses that you need to see to believe.
A non-profit in Bourne has made it their mission to save sea creatures that end up stranded on beaches and get them back into the water.
Kobo the blue whale, which is the biggest whale species on the planet, can be found at the New Bedford Whaling Museum.
Massachusetts health officials announced Wednesday that have confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and these organizations are available to help.
All four people killed in an early morning fire on Saturday in Worcester have now been identified.
The McDonald's had to close temporarily, but the only damage appeared to be to an overhead awning.
WaterFire has been a Providence tradition for over 25 years.
The Celtics are confident that they can bounce back in Game 2 against the Heat. They need their stars to be stars.
Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old Lawrence man, has been arrested for a reported Downtown Boston rape over the weekend.
Bruins GM Don Sweeney doesn't currently have a contract for next season.
New research looked at how certain models held up in crash tests.
Massachusetts health officials announced Wednesday that have confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus.
All four people killed in an early morning fire on Saturday in Worcester have now been identified.
The McDonald's had to close temporarily, but the only damage appeared to be to an overhead awning.
Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old Lawrence man, has been arrested for a reported Downtown Boston rape over the weekend.
New research looked at how certain models held up in crash tests.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and these organizations are available to help.
Dr. Mallika Marshall talks to Massachusetts General Hospital child psychologist Dr. Ellen Braaten about questions you can ask your child if you're concerned about them and their behavior.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday in Brighton.
WBZ TV's Levan Reid reports.
Worcester officials have asked residents to wear masks indoors as the seven-day daily average case count climbs. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Crews in Chelsea have begun removing a pile of debris that is contaminated with asbestos on Friday.
Zelle is now a favorite for thieves because once the money is transferred out, it's nearly impossible to get back.
Hazardous construction material was dumped in Chelsea last July and had been sitting next to a public housing development.
Chelsea residents became concerned after learning the state Department of Transportation dumped a pile of construction material with asbestos in it outside their window.
The Department of Transportation dumped the contaminated material near a housing complex without telling anyone.
While the hearing did reveal some detail, a lot still remains a mystery.
Airline dissatisfaction is taking off, and lawmakers have noticed.
With gas prices rising, deviation from the party line is a growth stock these days.
Jon says abortion rights, like so many other issues, has "become grotesquely politicized, just like another once-accepted public health standard, the right of the state to require vaccinations."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Jon Keller this week to discuss a range of political topics.
Inflation did not hurt the casino business in Massachusetts.
Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost.
Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.
The yearly rate of U.S. inflation fell to 8.3% in April, compared to a historic 8.5% in March, marking the first decline since August. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Mike Armstrong, Senior Managing Partner at Armstrong Advisory Group, talked to WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben about the fluctuating stock market.
WaterFire has been a Providence tradition for over 25 years.
The Bubble Factory is a multimedia workshop and classroom.
As Massachusetts' largest curling club, Broomstones is hotbed for talent.
One of the newest additions to the Mystic waterfront is a building blending classic style with a modern twist.
Legal Sea Foods Chefs Matt King and Patrick Keefe offer up tips on how to pick and prepare the perfect piece of fish.
The Celtics are confident that they can bounce back in Game 2 against the Heat. They need their stars to be stars.
Bruins GM Don Sweeney doesn't currently have a contract for next season.
Marcus Smart is looking to return in Game 2 against Miami, but the Celtics aren't counting on Al Horford being cleared for the game.
According to the Patriots' coaching staff, the team still hasn't decided who will play the key role of offensive play-caller when the games do begin.
Ivan Fears was not present for any of the media sessions this week, indicating that his coaching career with the Patriots has indeed come to an end after 25 seasons.
The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854.
A fishing crew spotted a majestic sight in the waters off Massachusetts this week – an orca whale.
An elderly man in Vermont had a wild encounter with a bobcat when the animal broke into his home and attacked him.
Sunday night brought the first total eclipse to the northeast in over three years.
For the first time, astronomers have captured an image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.