Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Mariah

Mariah WBZ/MARE

(MARE) - Mariah is a confident and strong young lady. She is also incredibly intelligent, holding high honors in school. She is in college level and honors courses, with a near perfect grade point average.

She gets along well with her peers and plays field hockey for her high school. Mariah is driven, hardworking, and has many aspirations. Mariah has an interest in criminal justice.

Mariah is looking forward to getting her driver's permit and her first job!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.