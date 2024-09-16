Hasbro could move headquarters to Boston from Rhode Island, report says

A Monopoly on fun A Monopoly on fun 02:24

BOSTON - Toy and game maker Hasbro is looking at moving its headquarters from Rhode Island to downtown Boston, according to a new report.

The Boston Business Journal cited "several real estate sources" in reporting that Hasbro, which is currently based in Pawtucket, recently toured multiple Boston office buildings. The sources also said Hasbro could relocate to the suburbs of Boston.

The company that makes Monopoly, Dungeons & Dragons and Play-Doh is said to be looking for a large block of office space between 200,000 and 250,000 square feet.

Hasbro comments on reports of potential move to Boston

In a statement to WBZ-TV, Hasbro did not confirm or deny that it is weighing a move to Boston.

"As Hasbro continues to evolve, we're exploring options for our global headquarters to make sure it is a space that can best serve our employees, partners, and business needs for years to come," chief communications officer Bertie Thomson said. "We're taking our time, evaluating all options that can best support our team's creativity and innovation, and will share updates on our progress. Regardless of the outcome and location, we remain committed to our history - not leaving it behind, but building on it."

Hasbro moving out of Providence office

Hasbro said last December it was laying off about 20% of its workforce, or 1,100 employees amid toy sales that were softer than anticipated during 2023.

The company also said at the time it would not renew its lease on its office in Providence and workers would be moved to the headquarters in Pawtucket.

Hasbro was founded in Providence more than 100 years ago.

Another major toymaker, Lego, is moving its headquarters from Connecticut to Boston's Boylston Street in 2025.