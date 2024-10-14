How to watch Massachusetts Senate debate between Elizabeth Warren and John Deaton

BOSTON - Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and her Republican challenger, attorney John Deaton, will face off in their only Boston area debate on Tuesday, October 15.

Hosted by WBZ-TV, the debate between Warren, the Democratic incumbent, and Deaton will be hosted by WBZ political analyst Jon Keller.

How to watch the Massachusetts Senate debate on cable

The one-hour debate is being broadcast live on WBSK-TV Channel 38 in the Boston area starting at 8:30 p.m.

Where to stream the Massachusetts Senate debate

The debate will be streamed for free in the video above on CBS News Boston, on the free CBS News app on your connected TV or smartphone, on Paramount+, and all platforms where CBS News Boston is available, including CBSNews.com and YouTube.

Where to watch a replay of the Massachusetts Senate debate

The full debate will be available to watch on CBS News Boston's YouTube page. It will also be available in the video player at the top of this page.

Where is the debate being held?

The debate is taking place at the WBZ-TV studios in Boston.

What to know about the debate

There will be no opening statements or closing remarks from the two candidates.

Warren is attempting to win a third term in the U.S. Senate. Deaton is an attorney and a U.S. Marine veteran who has never held public office.

A Republican hasn't beaten an incumbent U.S. Senator in Massachusetts in exactly 100 years. The most recent poll shows Warren holding a large lead over Deaton.

This will be the first of two debates in the Massachusetts Senate race. The second one will be held in Springfield on Thursday, October 17.