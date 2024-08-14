Wednesday's Child: Legacy and Marcus

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Marcus and Legacy are siblings that are hoping to be placed together!

They have a very strong bond and seek each other out for comfort and companionship. Marcus is very friendly and happy. He has the capacity to form bonds with others. Marcus enjoys interacting with preferred staff and family members. He also loves going out in the community, going for nature walks, sensory items, and he loves collecting Hot Wheels cars. He engages in play time with his peers, and gravitates towards his brother or playing alone.

Legacy is friendly, curious, and happy, and does well forming bonds with his caregivers. He loves to laugh and have fun. Legacy enjoys dance, music, arts and crafts, yoga, and being out in the community. He loves to help others. Legacy enjoys going to school. Legacy enjoys interacting with others and interacts well with both staff and peers.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.