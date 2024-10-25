Lewiston, Maine honors victims and survivors a year after mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine - A year after the deadliest shooting in Maine's history, members of the Lewiston community are still working to come to terms with what happened.

A memorial ceremony is being held at the Colisee in Lewiston Friday night and will feature two moments of silence. Each to mark the exact times of the horrific shootings.

"They were just bowling or playing cornhole and their lives shouldn't have been affected that way," said Mark Rodrigue of Rogue Life Maine.

Sign outside Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, one year after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting. CBS Boston

Eighteen people were killed one year ago at a bowling alley and bar. At Rogue Life Maine, owner Mark Rodrigue says the pressing and folding of shirts has turned a project into a purpose.

"The next morning, I woke up and realized how many people I knew and that was like, I know people, they are going to need help," Rodrigue said.

Lewiston Strong

His team started making "Lewiston Strong" gear. They have sold more than 12,000 shirts and donated more than $213,000 to victim's families so far.

"It brought people together for a bit. I think that symbol even though it is a tragedy, it is the resiliency of Lewiston and the people around here," Rodrigue said.

Army Reservist Robert Card opened fire at Schemengees Bar & Grille and the Just-In-Time bowling alley on Oct. 25, 2023. He was found dead after a 48-hour manhunt.

Tribute outside shooting location

Schemengees has now been turned into a warming center for the unhoused. "I have heard people talking about they would go out of their way not to go by the building," said Zelda Smith of Lisbon Falls.

On Friday, there was a tribute outside the old bar, 18 sleeping bags and handmade quilts with the initials of each victim.

Tribute for 18 victims of Lewiston, Maine mass shooting. CBS Boston

"There is going to be a positive vibe moving forward and this is kind of saying a goodbye but respecting the people that had been killed here," Smith said.

Members of the deaf community coming to pay their respects, for their friends playing cornhole at the bar that night.

This day was one of reflection, but this town is determined to turn tragedy into opportunity as they move forward.

"It's almost like we are not letting him win," Smith said. "We are going to win. We are a community, and we are taking care of each other."