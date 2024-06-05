Wednesday's Child: Adriana, Aneyshaliz and Sabdriel

(MARE) - Aneyshaliz, Sabdriel, and Adriana, ages 7, 10 and 11, are siblings with a close bond who want to be adopted together!

Aneyshaliz can present as shy and reserved, although she is very observant of her surroundings and is an active listener. She loves to spend time in the kitchen cooking or baking. She can almost always be found watching tutorials for recipes and learning about new cuisines. She wants to be a chef when she grows up and own a restaurant.

Sabdriel can also present as reserved and quiet, however, once he gets to know someone, his silly and witty personality shines! He is described as an "old soul" due to his go-with-the-flow and gentle nature. Sabdriel loves trying new sports and being active. He's very athletic, so everyone wants him on their team.

Adriana is full of energy, charisma and has a bubbly personality. She is talkative, engaging, and the life of the party! Adriana has great manners and is very friendly. Her smile and silly humor are infectious. Adriana also loves all colorful and sparkly things. Her favorite activities are playing with friends outside, drawing, crafting, and playing with her dolls.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.