Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Fabian

(MARE) - Efrain, who prefers to go by his middle name "Fabian," is a charming, energetic, and polite 14-year-old boy. He takes great pride in his appearance and never turns down the opportunity to wear a tie.

Fabian can be slow to warm up, but once he does, he's quite talkative. He loves to crack jokes and seeks out physical affection from the adults in his life. He likes to go to the gym every morning before school and is very disciplined in maintaining a healthy and balanced diet.

He is particularly interested in martial arts, boxing, and weightlifting. While exercising, he enjoys listening to rap, hip hop, and heavy metal.

Fabian hopes to one day pursue a career in information technology or become an electrician.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.