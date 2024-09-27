New Massachusetts bill would reinstate commercial driver's licenses for hundreds of drivers

Hundreds of commercial drivers in Massachusetts could get licenses back if new bill passes

BOSTON - Relief may be on the way for hundreds of truck and bus drivers in Massachusetts, who lost their commercial driver's licenses due to violations from decades ago.

Nearly 500 licenses revoked

Weeks ago, the I-Team uncovered that Registry of Motor Vehicles revoked the commercial driver's licenses of nearly 500 drivers, effectively putting them out of work. Mike McDonald is one of the hundreds of commercial drivers that got caught up in the RMV dragnet. McDonald said losing his license means he can't work and has no income coming in. He has been a truck driver for Ground Effects Landscaping in Carver for 17 years.

Until recently, the RMV had not fully enforced Melanie's Law, which prohibits anyone charged with repeat drunk driving, refusing to take a breathalyzer or leaving the scene crashes from holding a commercial driver's license, no matter how long ago the violations may have been. The law had been on the books for nearly 15 years.

It wasn't until 2019 when a truck driver whose license should have been suspended was involved in a New Hampshire crash that killed seven members of a Marine motorcycle club. Since then, hundreds of drivers like McDonald have had their licenses and their livelihoods taken away.

10-year limit proposed

Now the I-Team has learned that the legislature is taking action with a new bill that would limit the look back period to 10 years, the same as the federal law. If it passes, it would allow drivers with clean records and no violations during the last decade to keep their licenses and their jobs.

Attorney Brian Simoneau represents dozens of drivers like McDonald. He told the I-Team, "What I'm hoping is the registry got the message loud and clear that this is outrageous and egregious and it's a case of the punishment not fitting the crime. I'm hoping that this may pressure the registry now into delaying these disqualifications to give the legislature some more time to act because they can see that there is a huge strong interest in fixing this problem."

All of this could happen quickly. If no one in the legislature objects to the bill it would pass quickly and move to the governor's desk. If she signs it, the law would into effect immediately.