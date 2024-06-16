Watch CBS News
New England Living

Making gourmet chocolates with Chef Delphin Gomes from M. Cacao in Amesbury

By Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

Master Pastry Chef Delphin Gomes merges design with chocolate
Master Pastry Chef Delphin Gomes merges design with chocolate 05:41

Sponsored by Clarke

Born and trained in France, Master Pastry Chef Delphin Gomes is now the director of the pastry program at the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts, and the Head of Chocolate Innovation and Development at M. Cacao, a gourmet chocolatier in Amesbury pioneering an innovative new approach to making chocolate. Chef Gomes joins Host Rachel Holt to show off his latest creations and the art of merging design with chocolate.  

Rachel Holt
Rachel-Holt-1024-1.jpg

Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 4:03 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.