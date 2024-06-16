Making gourmet chocolates with Chef Delphin Gomes from M. Cacao in Amesbury

Sponsored by Clarke

Born and trained in France, Master Pastry Chef Delphin Gomes is now the director of the pastry program at the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts, and the Head of Chocolate Innovation and Development at M. Cacao, a gourmet chocolatier in Amesbury pioneering an innovative new approach to making chocolate. Chef Gomes joins Host Rachel Holt to show off his latest creations and the art of merging design with chocolate.