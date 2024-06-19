Wednesday's Child: 7-year-old Jaxson

Jaxson WBZ/MARE

MARE - Jaxson is a sweet and affectionate boy who can brighten up any room with his big eyes and happy smile.

Those who know him best say he is loving, playful and awesome. Jaxson loves to be around other people and will vocalize to greet people he knows.

While he enjoys music and his iPad, he is happiest when he is interacting with others.

Jaxson is loved and adored by his peers and teachers, so much so that he is described as "the mayor" of his school!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.