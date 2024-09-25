Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Jay'Vaughn

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Jay'Vaughn is a bright, funny, and creative boy, who has contributed his own thoughts about his strengths to his profile.

If he isn't found on the basketball court shooting hoops with his peers, Jay'Vaughn can be found in the music room creating his own songs or showing others around campus his magic tricks!

He also enjoys going to trampoline parks, spending time outside, watching Marvel movies, and playing with dinosaur toys.

