Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Luisangel

(MARE) - Luisangel is an active and outgoing 11-year-old boy. He's friendly, laid back, has a good sense of style and always matches his shirt to his sneakers. He is an early bird and likes to be up early to start his day. He is overall a good student. He attends an after-school program at the Boys and Girls Club, which he enjoys; he is part of their basketball team. Luis has an adventurous spirit and likes to go to new places and try new things. He sees his adoption journey as a chance for a new adventure.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.