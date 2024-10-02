Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Dani

MARE - Dani is incredibly sweet, bright, engaging, and motivated 11-year-old girl.

She enjoys playing with dolls, watching cartoons, and playing outside. Dani has a creative mind and it shows in many facets.

She loves to tell stories, sing songs, make up dances, record videos, color, and draw. Dani also enjoys creating her own games. Dani also enjoys traveling and has recently returned from a trip to South America.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.