Wednesday's Child: 9-year-old Emmanuel

MARE - Emmanuel, who likes to be called Manny, is an adorable, happy and energetic little boy. He thrives on keeping busy by engaging in activities with others. He also loves to eat, especially "mac and cheese."

On target developmentally and physically, he gets along well with other children with adults. He is also very bright and excels in school.

Manny really loves to build with Legos and ride his bike and scooter around the neighborhood. He has a beautiful smile, is very caring, and can easily express himself and his needs thoughtfully. He loves one-on-one attention.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.