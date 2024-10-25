Patriots injury report: Lowe among questionable; Polk ruled out for Week 8 tilt with Jets

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots might get starting left tackle Vederian Lowe back in the mix this weekend when the New York Jets invade Gillette Stadium. Lowe is one of eight players listed as questionable for this Sunday's AFC East tilt.

Lowe was limited at practice on Friday after returning to the field on Thursday, so it appears he's trending toward a return on Sunday. He suffered an ankle injury in New England's Week 6 loss to the Texans that forced him to miss last week's loss to the Jaguars in London. Lowe also missed Weeks 3 and 4 with an injury.

Here are the eight players that New England listed as questionable on Friday's injury report:

DT Daniel Ekuale, Abdomen (DNP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Shoulder / Personal (DNP)

G Michael Jordan, Ankle (LP)

T Vederian Lowe, Ankle (LP)

LB Raekwon McMillan, Back (LP)

OL Sidy Sow, Illness (LP)

LB Sione Takitaki, Knee (LP)

DE Keion White, Ankle (LP)

The Patriots have ruled out wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and guard Layden Robinson for Sunday's game. Polk suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Jaguars, while Robinson is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, six Patriots were taken off the injury report on Friday: wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, safety Kyle Dugger, linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Anfernee Jennings, safety Marte Mapu, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Quarterback Drake Maye was taken off the injury report on Thursday.

Haason Reddick to make Jets debut vs. Patriots

Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed Friday morning that Haason Reddick will make his debut on Sunday. The Jets traded for Reddick in the offseason, but he sat out the first seven weeks due to a contract dispute. He'll pose all sorts of problems for New England's offensive line, as Reddick had 50.5 sacks over the last four seasons for the Eagles, Panthers, and Cardinals. He was a Pro Bowler for Philadelphia in each of the last two seasons.

As for who won't be playing for the Jets on Sunday, New York safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee), and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) have all been ruled out for Sunday's game after missing all three practice sessions this week. Safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and receiver Allen Lazard (chest) are doubtful after not practicing, while offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice all week.

