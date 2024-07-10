Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Caleb

MARE - Caleb is a curious, serious and inquisitive boy. At an early age, Caleb took an interest in science and learned by taking objects apart and rebuilding them. He enjoys learning about electricity, circuits, and how things work.

Conversations with adults rather than with his peers come easier for Caleb, especially when he has the opportunity to talk about his passions of science, robotics, and carpentry.

Caleb's social skills are awkward. He can antagonize his peers with his serious but curious manner and they may find him difficult to engage with. Happiest when playing outside, Caleb is not athletic nor sports-oriented. He also enjoys drawing and is an excellent artist.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.