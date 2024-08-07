Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Keara

MARE - Keara is a 10-year-old who loves arts and crafts!

She also enjoys Girl Scouts and watching videos on her tablet. Keara also loves playing video games and with toys.

She is very engaging with others, especially adults. Keara enjoys school and does well.

She would do well in a family of any constellation. The right family for Keara would have to be willing to maintain contact with her birth family, especially her younger brother with whom she is very close.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.