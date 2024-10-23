Keller: Ways to cope with political stress ahead of Election Day

The opinions expressed below are Jon Keller's, not those of WBZ, CBS News or Paramount Global.

BOSTON - Young or old, Democrat or Republican, this election is proving to be an anxiety-generating machine, with a majority of Americans saying they're stressed.

Stressed about the future

As the moment of truth approaches, election-related stress is everywhere.

A survey by the American Psychological Association finds 77% of us say we're stressed out about the future of the nation, with the economy and the election outcome trailing close behind. "What's striking about that is that both Democrats and Republicans are not that different," noted APA CEO Arthur Evans Jr.

Ways to cope

"They don't surprise me," said WBZ medical expert Dr. Mallika Marshall. What's a stress sufferer to do? "You can go on social media and you can watch funny cat videos, but maybe stay away from the political and election things that might give you anxiety and do things instead that you really enjoy. So it could be reading, it could be going for a walk, spending time with friends and family, petting your dog," she says.

Another tip: steer clear of toxic arguments with friends and family. "Conversations can turn ugly," said Dr. Marshall. "Things have gotten really nasty in the past few years. So my recommendation personally would be to try to avoid those situations."

Politics has never been a pastime for the faint-hearted. But we've never seen anything in modern times like Jan. 6 and the widespread anxiety this election is causing.

So take a deep breath, pet your dog or cat, and take solace in the fact that, sometime next month, it'll all be over with.

Maybe.