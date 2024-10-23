Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Jaslyn

MARE - Jaslyn is a friendly teen who loves everything and everyone.

She enjoys being in people's company and socializing. Jaslyn is very active and loves getting her hair and nails done. Her favorite thing to do is sing and dance.

Jaslyn enjoys the outdoors, doing community activities, and just being in the fresh air.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.