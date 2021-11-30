Mystery remains after Pentagon reveals UFO database
While the hearing did reveal some detail, a lot still remains a mystery.
It has taken the Massachusetts House and Senate months to come up with their own spending plans, which still haven't been finalized.
The massive blockage that brought global trade to its knees, a major awards show that jumped the shark, and a top-shelf athlete who reached a new low are all on Jon Keller's list of the biggest pop culture turkeys of 2021.
Author Joe Keohane suggests in his new book that teaching children not to talk to strangers may be the wrong advice.
Charlie Baker will not run for a third term as Massachusetts Governor in 2022, WBZ-TV's Jon Keller has confirmed. Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will also not be running.
Just minutes before the final Senate vote, Republicans were still hard at work painting Rachael Rollins as an extremist.
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by James Pindell of the Boston Globe to discuss the ramifications of the announcement that Charlie Baker will not seek a third term as governor.
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller says former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is someone to look at when it comes to the now wide open governor's race.
The TV ads opposing or promoting President Biden's $1.74 trillion Build Back Better bill have been hard to avoid lately.
One Massachusetts Congressman who was in the Capitol on January 6 said he thinks democracy is at risk.
The rising cost over everyday items is on the mind of many Americans. So how long will these inflation concerns last?
Patience with the unvaxxed is wearing thin, WBZ-TV Political Analyst Jon Keller says.
UMass president Marty Meehan discussed tuition increase, pandemic response, and more during an interview with Jon Keller.
After a decade of growth, in 2021, the pandemic seemed to revive that population-loss pattern.
As she prepares to take over as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins warned of serious problems stemming from pandemic hardship and disruption.
Attorney General Maura Healey would have more name recognition than other candidates currently running.
Mayor Michelle Wu defended her decision to require Boston city workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying it is critical as the city deals with a winter surge.
It's been a rough first year in office for President Joe Biden. But, Jon Keller says history shows us it's too soon to write his political obituary.
Newly elected Boston City Council president Ed Flynn joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss a variety of ongoing issues impacting residents in the city.
Jon Keller says the exploitation of the battle against COVID-19 by political opportunists was on display at Tuesday's Senate hearing.
Dan Lebowitz of Northeastern's Center for the Study of Sport in Society says it's a sign of the times.
It's the issue propelling Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan to run for secretary of state.
Long testing lines, mask wearing, talk about quarantine and vaccines. After nearly two years of living with the pandemic, the fatigue is real.
Chris Doughty, a businessman from Wrentham, plans to announce his candidacy Wednesday, according to WBZ TV's Jon Keller.
Harvard professor Danielle Allen said she is running for governor in an attempt to bring a "people-powered approach" to Beacon Hill.
Massachusetts health officials announced Wednesday that have confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and these organizations are available to help.
All four people killed in an early morning fire on Saturday in Worcester have now been identified.
The McDonald's had to close temporarily, but the only damage appeared to be to an overhead awning.
WaterFire has been a Providence tradition for over 25 years.
The Celtics are confident that they can bounce back in Game 2 against the Heat. They need their stars to be stars.
Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old Lawrence man, has been arrested for a reported Downtown Boston rape over the weekend.
Bruins GM Don Sweeney doesn't currently have a contract for next season.
New research looked at how certain models held up in crash tests.
Police arrested a 38-year-old Newton man Wednesday afternoon for allegedly exposing himself to a teenager.
Three teens have been charged in a brutal attack in Dedham Square.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and these organizations are available to help.
Dr. Mallika Marshall talks to Massachusetts General Hospital child psychologist Dr. Ellen Braaten about questions you can ask your child if you're concerned about them and their behavior.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday in Brighton.
WBZ TV's Levan Reid reports.
Worcester officials have asked residents to wear masks indoors as the seven-day daily average case count climbs. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Crews in Chelsea have begun removing a pile of debris that is contaminated with asbestos on Friday.
Zelle is now a favorite for thieves because once the money is transferred out, it's nearly impossible to get back.
Hazardous construction material was dumped in Chelsea last July and had been sitting next to a public housing development.
Chelsea residents became concerned after learning the state Department of Transportation dumped a pile of construction material with asbestos in it outside their window.
The Department of Transportation dumped the contaminated material near a housing complex without telling anyone.
Airline dissatisfaction is taking off, and lawmakers have noticed.
With gas prices rising, deviation from the party line is a growth stock these days.
Jon says abortion rights, like so many other issues, has "become grotesquely politicized, just like another once-accepted public health standard, the right of the state to require vaccinations."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Jon Keller this week to discuss a range of political topics.
Inflation did not hurt the casino business in Massachusetts.
Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost.
Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.
The yearly rate of U.S. inflation fell to 8.3% in April, compared to a historic 8.5% in March, marking the first decline since August. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Mike Armstrong, Senior Managing Partner at Armstrong Advisory Group, talked to WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben about the fluctuating stock market.
The Bubble Factory is a multimedia workshop and classroom.
As Massachusetts' largest curling club, Broomstones is hotbed for talent.
One of the newest additions to the Mystic waterfront is a building blending classic style with a modern twist.
Legal Sea Foods Chefs Matt King and Patrick Keefe offer up tips on how to pick and prepare the perfect piece of fish.
The Celtics are confident that they can bounce back in Game 2 against the Heat. They need their stars to be stars.
Bruins GM Don Sweeney doesn't currently have a contract for next season.
Marcus Smart is looking to return in Game 2 against Miami, but the Celtics aren't counting on Al Horford being cleared for the game.
According to the Patriots' coaching staff, the team still hasn't decided who will play the key role of offensive play-caller when the games do begin.
Ivan Fears was not present for any of the media sessions this week, indicating that his coaching career with the Patriots has indeed come to an end after 25 seasons.
The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854.
A fishing crew spotted a majestic sight in the waters off Massachusetts this week – an orca whale.
An elderly man in Vermont had a wild encounter with a bobcat when the animal broke into his home and attacked him.
Sunday night brought the first total eclipse to the northeast in over three years.
For the first time, astronomers have captured an image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.