Man in custody after fatal shooting in downtown Plymouth

By WBZ-News Staff

PLYMOUTH - A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Plymouth Friday night. A 23-year-old man has been taken into custody. 

Plymouth police said they received numerous calls reporting the shooting in the public parking lot on Middle Street at about 5:45 p.m. The first officer to arrive at the scene confronted the suspect and took him into custody without incident. 

The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where he was pronounced dead. 

The names of the victim and the man who was taken into custody have not been released. 

Police urged people to avoid the Main Street downtown area of Plymouth due to the investigation. They said there is no danger to the public.

