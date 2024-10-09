Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Aiden

MARE - Aiden is a caring, inquisitive, friendly, respectful, and polite 13-year-old boy!

He's a bit shy when you first meet him, but once you get to know him, he is very talkative.

Aiden loves to spend time outside riding bikes, skiing, and hiking. He's also interested in adding tennis to his list of outdoor activities. When Aiden is not outside, you can find him playing with his electronics.

Aiden also loves cats and dogs. His current foster family has new puppy and Aiden joyfully cares for the dog and takes his responsibilities very seriously.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.