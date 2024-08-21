Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Tristan

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Tristan is a healthy young boy looking to find his forever family. He is active and enjoys playing basketball and baseball. He also takes karate.

Tristan will soon be taking swimming lessons too. He also enjoys playing video games and being outside. He especially loves to go camping, fishing, and hiking.

Tristan's social worker describes him as being very helpful, smart and friendly. Currently, he is on the honor roll at school, and he gets along well with his peers.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

