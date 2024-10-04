The best apple orchard in the country is at a Massachusetts farm, according to Newsweek

TYNGSBORO - A farm in Massachusetts is home to the best apple orchard in all of America, according to Newsweek. Parlee Farms in Tyngsboro was the only apple picking spot to make the list from New England.

The 19-acre orchard outside Lowell was one of several top-notch fall destinations nominated by Newsweek travel editors and then voted on by readers.

"On weekends, you can snag a seat for a hayride, which will take you to the best trees for that time of the season," Newsweek wrote. "Once your basket is full, head back to the Farmstand and feel your mouth start to water as you watch workers dust the hot apple cider donuts with cinnamon and sugar."

Parlee Farms had to protect apples from spring coldsnap

WBZ-TV was just at Parlee Farms in September to report on the state of the apple crop in Massachusetts. Owner Mark Parlee explained how his crew had to work overtime to protect the fruit from some brutal cold in the spring. Their efforts paid off.

"This has been a pretty good year for apples. We have had about the right amount of moisture, which in farming is unusual," Parlee said.

Apple picking in Massachusetts

Parlee's orchard is made up of dwarf apple trees, which it says are small but "produce large, delicious apples." They grow more than 20 apple varieties, including Honey Crisp, Macintosh, Gala, Early Fuji, Cortland, Royal Empire and Golden Delicious.

The pick-your-own cost is $40 for a half bushel, $29 for a peck, and $15 for a half peck. You can also pick out a pumpkin and enjoy apple cider donuts and apple crisp at the farm.

Parlee isn't the only Massachusetts farm to get national recognition this year for its apple picking. In August, Yelp put Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury on its "all-time list of spots to go apple picking in the U.S."