Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Zachary

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Zachary is a unique, curious, and imaginative young teen who loves to cook and bake.

He is sweet, kind, and compassionate. Zachary enjoys playing with Legos, Play-Doh, and video games. He also likes to build things.

Zachary loves to spend time outside and playing basketball. He enjoys learning about insects, dinosaurs, plants, and vegetables. One fond memory Zachary has is taking a trip to Disney with his sister.

Zachary has aspirations to become an environmental scientist when he gets older.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.