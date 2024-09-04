Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old William

MARE - William is a funny, energetic, caring and very charismatic boy. He is outgoing and warms up to new people quickly. He is not shy and will talk to everyone.

William enjoys playing with remote control cars, basketball, board games, Legos, and watching TV. He also has a hoverboard which he loves to use.

Coloring, using his creative mind and working with electronics are also on William's list of "top things" he likes to do. He enjoys playing outside when the weather is nice and he loves to eat!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.