Is it time for Ed Markey to step aside? Chairman of Massachusetts Democrats weighs in.

Do Massachusetts Democrats want Ed Markey to step aside to make way for younger voice?

Do Massachusetts Democrats want Ed Markey to step aside to make way for younger voice?

Do Massachusetts Democrats want Ed Markey to step aside to make way for younger voice?

BOSTON - WBZ-TV Political Analyst Jon Keller spoke to Steve Kerrigan, the chairman of the Massachusetts Democrats, about whether Sen. Ed Markey should step aside for a younger voice in the U.S. Senate.

Voters think Markey, Warren too old

Four years ago, former Congressman Joe Kennedy III ran against Markey in a senate primary, claiming it was time for generational change. While Kennedy lost, the issue of having younger representation in Congress remains. A recent poll found a majority of Massachusetts voters think 78-year-old Markey and 75-year-old Sen. Elizabeth Warren are too old to serve.

Kerrigan disagrees that Markey should step down. "Ultimately, that's a decision that Markey's going to make but the people of Massachusetts support Ed Markey because Ed Markey has always, throughout his career, fought for Massachusetts values, not just Democratic values," said Kerrigan. "But he's been singing the song of climate change and the issues related to our climate for 30+ years and now the rest of the world and this country are catching up to him. He's a leader on so many great issues, as is Senator Warren, and I think they're both doing an incredible job serving us."

Ideas matter, not age

In the wake of President Joe Biden stepping aside for Vice President Kamala Harris to run in 2024, Kerrigan said this isn't a message about the age of politicians. He said the ideas matter, "not the age on a calendar."

"These folks, both Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, are incredible public servants who do a great job at representing us in the United States Senate," said Kerrigan. "They understand what the people of Massachusetts care about, they understand the issues that impact them."