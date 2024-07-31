Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Kayligh-Ana

MARE - Kayligh-Ana, or KK for short, is a bright and playful teen. They can be shy at first, but they really open up once comfortable. KK loves to swim at the beach and the pool. Those that know KK best describe them as a determined, independent teen who can achieve anything they put their mind to.

KK enjoys music and singing, technology, and arts and crafts. They love to make things for those they care about. KK recently began playing soccer and has excelled at the game. KK was committed to learning the sport and attended every practice and game.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.