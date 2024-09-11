Wednesday's Child: 6-year-old Jayce

MARE - Jayce is very curious, creative, and persistent in all of his interests. He has a wonderful imagination and can tell great stories!

Jayce wants to be an actor when he grows up as a testament to his story-telling abilities. He loves to sing along to the songs from the movies and television shows he enjoys watching such as Jake and the Never Ending Pirates, Dora the Explorer, and Disney Hits.

Some of Jayce's favorite things to do are arts and crafts, play video games, and be outside. He loves all animals, but he especially likes dogs.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.