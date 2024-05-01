Wednesday's Child: Daizea and Daneah

Daizea and Daneah WBZ/MARE

(MARE) - Daizea and Daneah are siblings who are both very active and outgoing.

Daizea, who is transgender and uses the pronouns she/ her would like to be called Zeah. She is very sociable and describes herself as "the main character." She is very interested in music, is very musically inclined and is interested in musical theater. In school she receives help with her academics when needed and has a strong connection with the adult school staff, her school counselor and her peers. At times, Zeah may struggle with boundaries but she does have age appropriate relationships with her peers both inside and outside of school. Described as a "ray of sunshine" by those who know her, Zeah does enjoys more than anything the time she spends with her sister Daneah.

Daneah can be slow to warm up to strangers but can develop strong bonds and attachments once she feels comfortable. Like her sister Zeah, Daneah receives academic support in school when needed. She does well socially and has appropriate peer relationships. She is very smart, athletic and active. She is a "girly girl" and loves to have her hair and nails done but she also enjoys playing outside. Described as sassy and outspoken, Daneah has no problem being honest and with expressing how she feels. She states that she would like to play volleyball and try gymnastics someday.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.