Wednesday's Child: 9-year-old Kyle

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Kyle is a fun-loving and playful 9-year-old boy who is always willing to experience new things when accompanied by a fun, engaging adult.

He has an infectious laugh and is not afraid to get silly. Currently, a few of Kyle's favorite activities are rolling a ball, throwing a ball, making animal sounds, hide and seek, peek-a-boo and especially when staff get down on the mat with him and play with him.

He enjoys sitting on the "peanut ball" and balancing himself. Kyle loves to swing and is highly motivated by water play, such as using the water table and the water mat in the classroom. Kyle also enjoys a variety of other sensory experiences in the classroom such as playing at the sand table, playing with shaving cream on his desk and using the sensory brush to brush his arms. When it's time to relax, Kyle likes sitting on the bean bag in class to watch his favorite videos on the SmartBoard.

Kyle has overcome many obstacles and defied expectations by learning to walk and even run! He enjoys playing on his iPad and can navigate through multiple game apps with independence.

Kyle will thrive with an active and affectionate family of any constellation who is prepared to advocate for him and celebrate his progress.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.