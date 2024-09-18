Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Novah

MARE - Novah is a bright, friendly and funny boy who loves karate.

He also enjoys learning and is especially curious about how things work. Novah is an active boy who enjoys going to the gym, playgrounds and also to the local parks where he loves exploring.

Novah enjoys building Legos, playing video games and UNO, and listening to music.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.