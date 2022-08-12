MBTA releases plan for Orange Line shutdown
While shuttles test routes, Boston sets up an information webpage and free bikes.
About 300 Green Line passengers were forced to get off their trains and walk along the tracks because of a power problem.
Mayors are expressing frustration that the MBTA hasn't shared details days before shutdown.
The impact of the upcoming MBTA shutdowns of the entire Orange Line and part of the Green Line will be seen on the roads.
There are many changes happening on the MBTA and rider advocates are demanding better alternatives.
The MBTA said it is working to make the T safer.
For Boston subway riders, it seems every week brings a new tale of transit woe.
A rail safety expert told WBZ-TV a federal takeover of the MBTA could be right around the corner.
Video released Friday evening shows the moments an MBTA train caught fire on the Orange Line two weeks ago.
Many Boston Public Schools students and teachers rely on the MBTA Orange Line.
Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital after a bus caught fire in Boston Thursday afternoon.
Two lawmakers are calling on the MBTA to make the T free to riders during the Orange Line shutdown.
The MBTA announced an unprecedented shutdown of the Orange Line Wednesday for massive upgrades, starting August 19.
For many who ride the MBTA's Orange Line routinely, the news of a 30-day shutdown is more than a simple inconvenience.
The I-Team talked to experts who say the T should have been doing maintenance all along.
Federal safety officials are cracking down on the MBTA after recent runaway train incidents.
The MBTA announced another round of service cuts for safety updates just days after a runaway Red Line train rolled into Braintree station.
The incident caused delays for commuters Monday morning.
A woman who had to climb out of a window to escape a burning Orange Line train said she won't be riding the T "for a long time."
Terrified passengers broke windows and jumped out of an Orange Line train after it caught fire on a bridge.
About 200 passengers escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train on a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday. One jumped into the water.
The photo shows the deteriorating support column in a subway tunnel that forced the T to shut down parts of the Orange and Green Lines last month.
Committee Chair Rep. William Straus even questioned whether the T should exist.
The agency said they are meeting all of the deadlines laid out by federal investigators.
New video from the MBTA captures a battery explosion on an Orange Line train that caused trains to be shut down.
The crash happened near Exit 131 to Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive.
Tommy Pham hit a walk-off single in the 10th to lead the last-place Boston Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over the AL East-leading New York Yankees.
The FAA is investigating after a Delta plane's wing clipped another plane.
For the first time in a decade, a team from Massachusetts is going to the Little League World Series.
One farmer said the drought has led to a big portion of his corn crop being dried out.
A sewer emergency in Provincetown was resolved Friday night.
The Anti-Defamation League is reporting that violent rhetoric has increased online since the FBI's search of former President Trump's Florida home.
The FBI seized classified records, including some top secret, according to the search warrant.
Under new pressure from state environmental officials, a concrete plant in Millis has a plan to clear the air.
Town Manager Alex Morse asked all users to gradually return to normal water use.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from COVID-19.
Researchers analyzed numerous studies to find out what happens to the human brain if it stays awake past midnight.
Researchers are having a hard time determining exactly what they are.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.05%, which is up from the last report by 0.08%.
The agency says the new revisions acknowledge "the pandemic is not over" but should not disrupt daily life as much as it used to.
Under new pressure from state environmental officials, a concrete plant in Millis has a plan to clear the air.
Investigators believe some of his uniform and equipment was stolen from a police supply store.
Francisco Urena, who resigned in the wake of deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, is back on the state payroll.
With midterms approaching, inflation is politically toxic.
Three Democratic candidates are all trying to lay claim to the Healey brand.
Trump returned to the 2016 candidate with red-meat rhetoric on issues like crime, immigration and the 2nd Amendment.
Dover native James Kirchick recently published the book "Secret City: The History of Gay Washington," which looks at the struggles of gay people active in politics and the government.
The United States Supreme Court released decisions in recent weeks that have made national headlines. So what impact do rulings on topics such as guns and abortion have in Massachusetts?
The Bedford company was founded in 1990.
Inflation has tapped out many shoppers who are slowing their spending on furniture.
A glimmer of relief is emerging at the checkout aisle: the return of discounts.
It's the first Trader Joe's in the country with an employees union.
Walmart's move could prompt rivals to also bring down prices.
Loyal Biscuit is known throughout Maine as the go-to health food store for pets.
Owls Head Transportation Museum is one of Midcoast Maine's top tourist spots.
Cruising on this fleet of sailboats promises spectacular scenery, great food, and pure adventure.
The Bay View Collection offers a fully integrated Midcoast Maine vacation.
MKS custom knives are used by professional chefs and cooking enthusiasts all over the world.
Here's all you need to know from the Patriots' preseason opener vs. the Giants.
Many have been wondering if Jaylen Brown wants to stay in Boston after his extension runs out in a few years, since he's seemingly always in trade rumors. One NBA executive believes that Brown is here to stay.
Could it be? Have the Patriots found an early-round receiver that can actually play?
Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears.
Workers at the Stone Zoo had to get creative to cool off Seymour the jaguar.
A family using model rockets accidentally sparked a two-acre fire in Topsfield.
It was a surprising sight for beachgoers on Nantucket.
A dust devil sent players on a Bourne softball field running for cover on Sunday. Here's how they form.