These Massachusetts shops are participating in Record Store Day 2024

Reaction to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department: "A lot of heat"

BOSTON - Looking to pick up the new Taylor Swift album on vinyl this weekend? You can add to your music collection while supporting a small business on Saturday, April 20 for Record Store Day 2024.

What is Record Store Day?

Record Store Day began in 2007 "as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture" of independently owned record stores. There are often lines of music lovers out the door as some of the stores host performances to mark the day.

Many artists drop special releases exclusively for Record Store Day. Some shops will also offer special in-store promotions on the day, but you may want to call ahead or check their social media to be sure.

What Massachusetts shops are taking part in Record Store Day?

Newbury Comics is advertising limited exclusive vinyl releases from Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Fleetwood Mac and more.

Wanna Hear It Records in Watertown is opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, but suggests arriving early. The store is also holding a 15% off sale on new records all weekend long.

Below is a list of participating record stores in Massachusetts, according to RecordStoreDay.com.

Mel's Record Shop (Amesbury)

Bridge Nine Records (Beverly)

Soundtracks (Beverly)

Good Taste Records (Boston - North End)

Nuggets (Boston - Kenmore Square)

Tres Gatos (Boston - Jamaica Plain)

Deep Thoughts JP (Boston - Jamaica Plain)

Skippy White's (Boston - Roxbury)

Village Vinyl & Hi-Fi (Brookline)

Weirdo Records (Cambridge)

Armageddon Shop (Cambridge)

Jerry's Vintage Vinyl (Carver)

The Record Spot (East Bridgewater)

That's Entertainment (Fitchburg)

Welfare Records (Haverhill)

Light of Day Records (Medford)

Green Street Grooves (Melrose)



Music DNA (Methuen)

Newbury Comics (Multiple locations)

Dyno Records (Newburyport)

Inclusion Records (Norwell)

Vinyl Index (Somerville)

The Nevermind Shop (Upton)

Wanna Hear It Records (Watertown)