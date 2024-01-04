Video shows woman struck by MBTA bus in Chelsea

CHELSEA - A 71-year-old woman was run over by an MBTA bus on Thursday morning, and the bus driver is now off the street while the crash is investigated, according to the MBTA.

Surveillance video from nearby store "The Gold Mine" shows a woman crossing the street slowly in the crosswalk on Cross Street around 8:45 a.m., then veering out of the crosswalk. Shortly after, an MBTA bus takes a left from Broadway onto Cross Street and hits directly into her from behind.

Despite what the surveillance shows, "at no time was the pedestrian under the bus," according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan. "She was conscious and alert and complained of neck, back and leg pain."

A woman was struck by an MBTA bus in Chelsea CBS Boston

In the surveillance, you can see passengers on the bus run out the doors and rush to the woman's aid. The bus then backs up a few feet.

The woman was brought to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Residents say this is an incredibly busy intersection. "It's like Times Square," one man told WBZ.

There are no stop signs or lights, only flashing red lights in one direction and flashing yellow in another at the four-way intersection. The MBTA bus was passing through the flashing yellow when it hit the woman.

"I'm always extra careful when I cross the streets in Chelsea," said Luis Ramirez who lives nearby. "There's a lot of people that don't pay attention here. They are texting on their phones and everything." Ramirez told WBZ he'd like to see real stop lights installed at the intersection.