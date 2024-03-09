Green Line derailment near Kenmore leads to shuttle buses replacing B branch trains

BOSTON - A derailment on a Green Line train has led to shuttle buses replacing service on the B branch Saturday morning.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. The MBTA said a westbound train derailed just west of the platform at Kenmore. About 25 people were on board at the time and no one was hurt. MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said all the passengers were evacuated and brought back to the platform.

Currently, shuttle buses are replacing B branch trains between Babcock Street and Copley. People looking to travel on the C or D branches can board shuttle buses at Copley for westbound service, as those trains are terminating at Kenmore.

"We want to assure passengers that we are diligently working to restore regularly scheduled service as soon as possible and investigating the cause," said Eng in a statement.

