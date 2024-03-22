Parts of MBTA Blue Line shut down in East Boston after power problems

EAST BOSTON - Parts of the MBTA Blue Line were shut down Friday night due to a downed wire near Orient Heights.

T riders said they saw electric sparks and were told they had to get off the train and walk 500 feet of train tracks to the station.

Darlene Zimmer was lugging her groceries down the tracks, a first for her since riding the T for decades. "It's scary, a little scary walking there," Zimmer said.

Shuttle buses had to replace service between Suffolk Downs and Bowdoin, causing delays, confusion, and frustrations.

An MBTA Blue Line train is stopped on the tracks in East Boston after a power issue. CBS Boston

"For me it wasn't a normal day in the T," Zimmer said. "I take the T all the time and something like this is new for me. I see people complain all the time that things break down and things happen, but this is a first time for me."

For other riders, it's another day, another issue on the T.

"When is it going to stop really. I don't know, I just wish they did something about it," said Camila Valsechi.

Crews were working to repair the power issue.