Gov. Maura Healey says defects on new Green Line tracks "absolutely unacceptable"

BOSTON - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey called the defects in the Green Line Extension tracks "unacceptable" and said contractors will have to pay to make the repairs.

"First of all, I am really upset about it. This is the Green Line Extension that opened last fall, last year to a lot of fanfare," Healey said in an interview with WBZ-TV's Jon Keller.

On Thursday, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng revealed a large portion of tracks on the $2.3 billion project are too narrow. Eng believes the issue stems from the fabrication of the ties and the pre-installed plates.

"My new GM has discovered that the last few years it had been known by senior officials at the T that there were problems there, that there were defects that needed to be addressed," Healey said. "Not only did that not disclosed it did not get addressed."

Healey said she has no information suggesting former Governor Charlie Baker knew about the defects. She said Eng has taken "swift action" including personnel changes and has demanded that the contractor make repairs.

"By the way they need to foot the bill for it," Healey said. "I am not going to accept this; it is absolutely unacceptable."

Healey put some of the blame on the Baker administration, and said she is committed to making sure that her administration is doing everything it can do to address the mismanagement of the MBTA before she was elected.

