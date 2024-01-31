MBTA launches campaign aimed at protecting transit workers amid rise in attacks

Question Everything: Why does the MBTA still use CharlieCards?

BOSTON – The MBTA released a knew public service announcement, aimed at protecting transit workers amid an increase in attacks over recent years.

The organization launched the MBTA Transit Worker Anti-Assault/SEE Something SAY Something Campaign,

According to the PSA, the number of attacks on transit workers across the country has tripled since 2008.

"It's always hard when you're assaulted and you don't know why," a bus driver says in the PSA.

Riders are asked to report issues "discretely and anonymously" in real time through the MBTA See Say app.

"Every day, essential MBTA operators ensure that riders make it to their destinations safely," the MBTA said. "Sadly, assaults on transit workers are increasing across the country and it is a real problem here in Massachusetts as well. This is where you come in. If you see something, say something with the MBTA See Say App for a real-time response from Transit Police."