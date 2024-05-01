Watch CBS News
Local News

To-go cocktails are now permanently legal in Massachusetts

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Governor signs bill making to-go cocktails legal in Massachusetts
Governor signs bill making to-go cocktails legal in Massachusetts 00:28

BOSTON - You can once again grab a cocktail to go in Massachusetts. Gov. Maura Healey has signed a supplemental bill that makes to-go cocktails a permanent fixture at restaurants in the state. 

Customers can buy up to 64 ounces of a mixed cocktail alongside a food purchase. The drinks must be kept in a sealed container and transported in the trunk of a car or a place "that is not considered the passenger area," legislation says

Pandemic-era legislation becomes permanent

Cocktails to go were first legalized in Massachusetts in 2020, months after the COVID pandemic began, but only on a temporary basis. A temporary measure allowing their sale had expired on April 1.

"Massachusetts consumers, restaurants and bars can all toast to the fact that cocktails to-go are here to stay," Andy Deloney of the  Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said in a statement. "During the pandemic, cocktails to-go were a critical source of revenue for many businesses, and now, the increased convenience and stability they offer is permanent."

There are 27 states that have made to-go cocktails permanent, including Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 10:42 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.